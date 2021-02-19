Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 33,074 Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 7.7% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,458. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.