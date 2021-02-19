Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Trading 7.2% Higher

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.19. 136,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 228,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $474.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.