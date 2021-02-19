Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.31 or 0.00533178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00087754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00081881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00421250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.