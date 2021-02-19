Loopring One Day Trading Volume Reaches $72.31 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $909.64 million and $72.31 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,930,981 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

