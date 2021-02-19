Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) (CVE:LA) Trading Down 0.7%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) (CVE:LA) dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.90. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.45 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) Company Profile (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

