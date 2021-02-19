Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,869 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Atkore International Group worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $506,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,219.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $294,712.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,817.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,595 shares of company stock valued at $897,694. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.