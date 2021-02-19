Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 275,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE TR opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

