Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 17,182 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after buying an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,529,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,311,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after buying an additional 527,407 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after buying an additional 631,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.