Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 56,675 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,675 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after purchasing an additional 505,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44.

In other news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $969,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,360.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACIW. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

