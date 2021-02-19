Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.27 and last traded at $47.29. Approximately 2,081,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,264,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

