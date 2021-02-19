Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.85

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.85 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 24.80 ($0.32). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 24.05 ($0.31), with a volume of 62,420 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £169.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.85.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

