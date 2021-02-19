LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Shares of LTC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

