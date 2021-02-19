LTO Network (LTO) Price Up 1.8% This Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, LTO Network has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $105.57 million and $15.94 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00063098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.63 or 0.00775119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00039362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00057192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020502 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00040936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.89 or 0.04671153 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,489 coins and its circulating supply is 274,208,465 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

