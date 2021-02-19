Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s stock price traded down 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $30.32. 694,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 533,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

In other news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $58,849,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

