LUKSO 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.77 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $5.24 or 0.00009364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $19.93 million and $2.77 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.60 or 0.00764446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00043104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00060394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.91 or 0.04569340 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

