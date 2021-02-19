LUKSO (LYXe) Reaches Market Cap of $20.46 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. LUKSO has a total market cap of $20.46 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00010463 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00827734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00037491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.63 or 0.04901445 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016793 BTC.

LYXE is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

LUKSO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

