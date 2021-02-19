Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of LITE opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,472. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

