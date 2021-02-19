Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Trading Down 5.7%

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 1,837,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 479,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck purchased 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 51,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

