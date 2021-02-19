Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.68.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$1.21 on Friday, reaching C$15.29. 2,553,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,233. The company has a market cap of C$11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$15.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.