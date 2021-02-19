Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.57

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.57 and last traded at $59.55, with a volume of 218633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,121 shares of company stock worth $43,186,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

