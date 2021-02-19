LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.12

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.12 and last traded at $100.02, with a volume of 29484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,119. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

