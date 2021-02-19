LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.12

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.12 and last traded at $100.02, with a volume of 29484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.92.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.
The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,119. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.