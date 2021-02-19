M Scott Welch Sells 14,000 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $913,500.00.

LKFN stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 139,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 177,647 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.