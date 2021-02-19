Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) Price Hits $0.0119

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Machine Xchange Coin has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar. One Machine Xchange Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Machine Xchange Coin has a market cap of $30.66 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Machine Xchange Coin Profile

Machine Xchange Coin (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 tokens. Machine Xchange Coin’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Machine Xchange Coin is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Machine Xchange Coin Token Trading

