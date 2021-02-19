MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading 5.9% Higher

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.11 and last traded at $67.98. 603,731 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 540,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $127,503.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,736.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,371,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,665 in the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

