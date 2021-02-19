Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

NYSE:M opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

