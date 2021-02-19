Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.77

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $17.90. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 41,900 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGIC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $864.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

