Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Price Up 10.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)’s stock price was up 10.4% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $84.38 and last traded at $83.27. Approximately 4,385,622 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 1,528,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.