Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Up 8.6%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.56. Approximately 3,147,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,653,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 179,529 shares of company stock worth $7,777,035. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at $6,379,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

