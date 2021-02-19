MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.39

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 27943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

MMYT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

