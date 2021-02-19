Maker (MKR) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $119.46 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,600.31 or 0.04942237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.26 or 0.00838673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00035408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00056204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00043242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

