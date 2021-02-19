MAN SE (MAN.F) (FRA:MAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.95

MAN SE (MAN.F) (FRA:MAN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €44.95 ($52.88) and traded as high as €47.90 ($56.35). MAN SE (MAN.F) shares last traded at €47.50 ($55.88), with a volume of 5,964 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.95.

About MAN SE (MAN.F) (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

