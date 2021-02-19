MannKind (MNKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MNKD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,316. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

