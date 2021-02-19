MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.18

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 388464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 4.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of MannKind by 81.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,753 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 79.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 40.0% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

