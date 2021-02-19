MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.18

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 388464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.28.
About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.
