ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

ManTech International has increased its dividend by 52.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

