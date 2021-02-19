MAPS Market Capitalization Hits $50.02 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. MAPS has a total market cap of $50.02 million and approximately $753,354.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

MAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

