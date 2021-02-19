Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,605. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

