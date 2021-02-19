Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 1427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

