Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 1427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.
The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.
The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.
