Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Shares Up 3.1%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Santander cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sauces, and desserts.

