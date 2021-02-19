MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Down 3%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84. 1,459,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,583,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

About MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, management, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. It also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis, and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion, Betty's Eddies, and Nature's Heritage brand name.

