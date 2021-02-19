Mark Summerhayes Buys 100,000 Shares of ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) Stock

ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) insider Mark Summerhayes purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.88 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$187,500.00 ($133,928.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About ReadyTech

ReadyTech Holdings Limited provides mission-critical people management software for educators, employers, and facilitators of career transitions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Education and Employment. The Education segment offers cloud-based student management systems for education and training providers to manage the student lifecycle, including student enrolment and course completion.

