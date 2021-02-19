Mark T. Reitzes Buys 1,725 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $23,822.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,061.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 32,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

