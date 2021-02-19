Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 12,144 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 554,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 380,631 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 339.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 71,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 55,605 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $66.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

