Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

FAST opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

