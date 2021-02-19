Marlin One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.04 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Marlin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Marlin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $69.43 million and approximately $17.04 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.83 or 0.00595146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00086713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00071439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00403933 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

