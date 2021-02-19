Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.51 and traded as high as C$14.99. Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) shares last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 162,592 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRE. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.51.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

