Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $106,806.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $725,013.79 and approximately $106,806.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,966.70 or 0.03592429 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

