Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,838 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Mastercard worth $815,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.87. 82,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $333.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

