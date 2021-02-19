Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

Shares of MTRN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.05. 4,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. Materion has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

