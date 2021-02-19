MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE MAV traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,191. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a one year low of C$1.78 and a one year high of C$7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.52. The stock has a market cap of C$228.33 million and a PE ratio of 51.64.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

