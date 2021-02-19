Maverix Metals Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $684.03 million, a PE ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 182.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191,095 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 168.2% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 912,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 572,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.